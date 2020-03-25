Boosie says Zaya Wade, transgender kids too young to make ‘lifetime decisions’

Boosie continues to clarify his stance concerning Dwyane Wade’s child, Zaya Wade, and other transgender kids. While on Instagram Live, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper shared his thoughts on why he took issue with Zaya Wade making the decision at such a young age.

“I got gay people around me,” Boosie told his followers. “I ain’t got nothing against no gay people. I got gay people [who] work for me. I got gay people in my family. All I said [about Zaya] was don’t do that, man. I ain’t even say it. But that’s all I said, man.”

Boosie also said that he did not have issues with gay or transgender people.

“I ain’t got nothing against gay nobody,” he insisted. “I love … I love people. I don’t hate White people, I don’t hate Black people. I don’t hate people, bruh. All I said was don’t do that. That’s all I said. Ya heard me?”

Boosie ended his statement by recalling his childhood and saying that he did not have the capacity to make proper decisions as a kid.

“At 11 or 12, I don’t know if I want to shop at Dillard’s or Foot Locker,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m going to college or staying, man. Big decisions I can’t make yet, man. Lifetime decisions I can’t make yet, man.”

In his original statement, posted in February, Boosie caught backlash for suggesting that Dwyane Wade should not allow the child to undergo sex reassignment. Wade or Union did not announce publicly if Zaya would undergo sex reassignment.

“Like, bruh, for real, if he gon’ be gay, let him be gay,” Lil Boosie said. “Don’t address him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his f—ing d— off, Dwyane Wade, bruh. … You trippin’, dawg.”

Days later, Boosie said that his mother told him to leave the situation alone.