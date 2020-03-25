Swizz Beatz, Timbaland host epic beat battle during social distancing (video)

Social distancing has changed how humans interact with each other around the world, however, social media has allowed for a unique exchange of ideas and entertainment.

Two days after D-Nice went viral deejaying at his home as a way to bring people together during social distancing, top rap producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland held an epic beat battle on Instagram Live.

During the beat battle, which is a session where producers go back and forth while playing their top songs, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland reminded their fans of their legendary discography.

Swizz Beatz played songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” by DMX, “Down Bottom” by Drag-On featuring Yung Wun, and “F— You” by The Lox.

Timbaland returned with songs such as “Picasso Baby” by Jay-Z and Aaliyah’s “Try Again” and “Are You That Somebody.”

View video of the epic battle after the jump