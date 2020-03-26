D-Nice and Michelle Obama collaborate to register people to vote

DJ D-Nice was blown away when A-listers like Michelle Obama showed up for his outrageously successful virtual dance party Friday, March 20, to Sunday, March 22.

A treasure trove of iconic celebrities, along with 100,000 other people, visited D-Nice’s Club Quarantine on Saturday, while another 160,000 folks tuned in on his Instagram page on Sunday. The sessions created such euphoria that D-Nice was chronicled in reports by the New York Times, Washington Post and CNN, and he was even interviewed by nighttime talk show host Jimmy Falon.

Club Quarantine’s success prompted D-Nice and Obama to collaborate for an online voter registration drive called “Couch Party: A Voter Registration Live Set.”

Obama also notified her 15 million Twitter fans to tune into the party that was an online collaboration with “When We All Vote,” Obama‘s voter registration initiative.

In this tough time, music can comfort us and bring us together. That’s why I can't wait for the @WhenWeAllVote #CouchParty with a featured live set from @djdnice! He’ll keep our volunteers motivated with some tunes as they help register voters. Thanks @djdnice for all you do! https://t.co/lJWX7MQAgL — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 24, 2020

Fans shared their excitement about the D-Nice-Michelle Obama collaboration on Instagram:

“This is everything!!! ❤️❤️❤️ @[email protected],” one person wrote.

“Even in the face of adversity, We can find a way to Win!!! Salute!!!!!! ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾,” posted another.

“This guy is doing some amazing things 🎵 👏🏼,” another fan wrote.