How to safety-proof your relationship from the aftereffects of the pandemic

Social distancing is proving to be a difficult concept for many, but what can be even harder is being on lockdown with your partner for unlimited amounts of time, especially when both people are experiencing anxiety. Beyond your partner getting on your last nerve, the pandemic we are facing will have lasting effects on the economy and the health of many Americans.

Rolling out asked married couple Sol Aponte and Jennia Fredrique-Aponte, the creators of Revolt’s popular documentary series “Anatomy of Black Love,” to share their advice with other couples hoping to remain solid as a rock long after the virus is gone.

How can couples use their quarantined time to make their relationship stronger instead of getting on each other’s nerves?

JA: I think now is a great time to get reacquainted, reconnected and take things back to the basics. How about a movie date on the couch?

SA: I think couples should be creative with their time together during this quarantine phase we’re currently in. I really hope brothers out there chose a queen that can cook! If not … explore learning how to make new dishes together. Comfort food can be quite comforting right about now. We are treating this time like an unplanned staycation. We’ve been enjoying playing games with each other as well as the kids, developing creative projects and going to bed early to have more adult time in the bedroom.

The economy is taking a hit because of this virus. What is your advice to couples who are preparing for a financial loss?

JA: Talk often with your partner about solutions. Stay away from blame. Remember that tough times are usually temporary, and if you’re focused on the positive gifts a situation like this provides, then all can be well. Remember the mantra, “Everything is working for my highest and greatest good.”

SA: Stick together. Realize that you two are on the same team, working toward the same goals, hopefully. It’s not a time to blame each other but a time to love on each other more than ever. If you need to burn off some steam, take a walk, exercise, do some push-ups, yoga, something physical. Do not take out your frustrations and insecurities on your significant other. Instead, be vulnerable and honest with your love, and allow that love to push through the difficult time.

What was the inspiration behind the “Anatomy of Black Love” series you created for Revolt?

JA: We wanted to show images of love in our community. We know that representation matters, and seeing Black healthy couples has lasting psychological effects. Black love matters.

SA: The inspiration was knowing the power of seeing positive images of Black love. We wanted to make it fly to be a dope a– Black couple that openly loves, uplifts and empowers one another. We called a few of our dope a– couple friends, and they showed up and represented.