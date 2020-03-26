Baltimore museum exec Damika Baker-Wilson reveres Black female historymakers

Damika Baker-Wilson is a wife, mother and the director of education and visitor services at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore, the largest museum of African American history and culture in Maryland.

In 2018, Baker-Wilson, who has an undergraduate degree in Afro-American Studies from the University of Maryland-College Park, had the distinction of being selected as one of 36 mid-career museum professionals from around the world to participate in the Getty Leadership Institute’s NextGen executive education program. She serves on the Adkins Arboretum’s board of trustees and PlayWorks’ young professionals board.

Baker-Wilson resides in Easton, Maryland, with her husband Lance Wilson and their two children, Bella, 5, and Te’Vion, 20. She is one of several incredible and impactful female leaders rolling out spoke with during Women’s History Month.

What is the best way for female executives or entrepreneurs to bring fresh ideas and change to an organization?

Be audacious, honest and fearless. Don’t mute yourself or your ideas because of the fear of being shut down. Personally, when I have a fresh idea that I’m bursting at the seams to share, I make sure it’s solid, worthwhile and that I believe in what I’m saying. Be confident in your presentation and be open to critical input. Most importantly, be your own biggest advocate.

What historical women’s organizations do you belong to or admire, and why?

I’m a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. I joined this organization because I wanted to serve the community that serves me with like-minded women who want the same thing. There’s no way to properly articulate how fulfilling it is to stand side by side with women who look like you, serving the community that means so much to us all. The sisterhood that comes from being a part of this organization is an added bonus.

