UFC superstar Jon Jones arrested with gun, half a bottle of tequila in car

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones is universally considered to be the best athlete in the sport — ever — but there is one fighter he can’t seem to keep in check: himself.

While a global pandemic has managed to keep most people indoors, it apparently did nothing to quell Jone’s extracurricular activity, as he was arrested Thursday, March 26, 2020, for aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container and driving with no proof of insurance, according to multiple media outlets.

Jones, 32, denied any knowledge of gunshots in the area, which is why officers responded in the first place, according to the New York Post.

TMZ reports that officers found Jones about 1 a.m. inside a 2019 Jeep with the engine running. He reportedly was intoxicated and unable to pass a Breathalyzer test, which was performed twice. He was found to be over the legal limit both times.

Police reportedly found a black handgun and a half-empty bottle of tequila behind the passenger seat.

This is not the first time Jones has been arrested for DWI. He also caught a charge in 2012.

Unfortunately, this infraction could mean another suspension for the oft-troubled superstar.

According to TMZ, Jones has since been released and given an arraignment date of April 9.