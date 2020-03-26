Why Alicia Keys says she felt conflicted about having her 2nd child

Alicia Keys “wasn’t ready” for her second child when she became pregnant in 2014.

The 39-year-old singer is mother to 9-year-old Egypt and 5-year-old Genesis — both of whom she has with her husband Swizz Beatz — but has said she felt “so torn” after discovering she was pregnant with Genesis, as she didn’t think she’d be able to cope having a second child.

At the time, Keys was in the midst of finalizing her sixth studio album Here, while Swizz Beatz — whose real name is Kasseem Dean — had his hands full with studying at Harvard Business School.

Writing in her new book More Myself, an excerpt of which was shared with People magazine, she said: “I wasn’t ready for this, which is what I told the doctor. [I told the physician], ‘This is the worst time ever. I’m working on my next album. My husband just got into Harvard Business School. And I’ve been drinking — a lot.’ I left her office feeling so torn.

“The music I was creating felt more important and urgent than just about everything. I’d have to put off its release for at least a year if I chose to have the baby.”

