Why Blac Chyna is having Rob Kardashian investigated

Blac Chyna is having Rob Kardashian investigated by authorities.

The 31-year-old reality star contacted police and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) after the 3-year-old allegedly received a first-degree burn on her leg at the end of February — and then accused her former partner of “lying” to her when the youngster suffered a similar injury three weeks later.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement: “Rob admitted that Dream had received the severe burn at his home and promised it would never happen again.

“Chyna immediately sought out and obtained appropriate medical treatment for Dream’s burn.

“… Chyna was shocked and extremely upset to discover that Dream had suffered a second severe burn very near the first burn on her leg. When Chyna reached out to Rob to find out what had happened to their daughter, Rob initially lied to Chyna and denied that Dream’s second burn happened at his home.”

Kardashian’s then-nanny contacted Chyna by text and admitted Dream had received the second burn from a lightbulb.

The statement continued: “Chyna again sought medical care for Dream and learned that the most recent burn on her leg was a second-degree burn.

“[Chyna contacts police and DCFS] to request an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dream’s second-degree burn.”

The nanny is no longer working for the 33-year-old sock designer and Chyna will have approval on Kardashian’s next employee.

The attorney added: “While that development is a good start, Chyna will do everything within her power to ensure Dream’s safety during her visitations with her father.

“Chyna still wants her daughter to be allowed visitations with her father. However, she also, of course, wants to ensure that Dream is never burned again (or injured by other neglectful conduct) while visiting her father.”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s attorney, Marty Singer, insisted the nanny is leaving her position after two years “at will” because she’s experiencing a high-risk pregnancy but confirmed Dream had “two accidents in the last month while with this nanny.”

