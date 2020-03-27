Joseph Lowery, dean of the civil rights movement, passes at 98

Joseph Lowery died on March 27. The civil rights legend was born on Oct. 6, 1921 in Huntsville, Alabama, and began working as a prominent voice in the Civil Rights Movement in the early 1950s.

In 1957, Lowery formed the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and served as vice president. In 1965, Lowery led the Selma to Montgomery March which was known as “Bloody Sunday March.”

During the 1970s, Lowery co-founded the Black Leadership Forum and began protesting apartheid in South Africa until the election of Nelson Mandela.

Lowery received numerous awards, including the Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama and an NAACP Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lowery was 98.