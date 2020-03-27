NBA players Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell win battle against coronavirus

Weeks after the sports world was shocked by the news that Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell contracted the coronavirus, the team issued good news.

On March 27, it was revealed that Gobert and Mitchell were both cleared of the virus.

“Fourteen days after being tested for COVID-19, all Utah Jazz players and staff have completed their respective periods of isolation and quarantine and have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health,” the team released in a statement. “The UDOH has determined that all Jazz players and staff, including Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, no longer pose a risk of infection to others.”

Gobert caught backlash after he was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus. During a press conference, Gobert touched microphones and recorders owned by reporters as a joke before knowing he was infected. Gobert also played around with teammates and likely transmitted the virus to Mitchell. He later apologized for his actions.

Mitchell, the team’s captain, was initially upset with Gobert over his nonchalant attitude, but the two eventually came to an understanding.

At press time, America leads the world in coronavirus infections at over 97,000 confirmed cases, according to the Center for Disease Control.