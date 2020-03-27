Rihanna releases 1st song in 3 years, shines on PARTYNEXTDOOR’s surprise album

Rihanna’s absence from music has been noticed. The Barbados-born singer made her return on PARTYNEXTDOOR’s surprise album, PARTYMOBILE.

On the song “Believe It,” Rihanna sings the chorus “Best make me believe it (Best make me be—), Best make me believe it, Believe you won’t deceive me.”

She also joins PARTYNEXTDOOR in a duet by singing, “The floor is yours, the time is ours, Hey, either believe me or you don’t, choose to believe me or you won’t, If you leave me, I’m skull and bones, I’m dead, baby, You told me.”

Rihanna’s appearance was enough for her fans to crave more as they took to social media demanding that she release the album while much of the world is practicing social distancing.

PARTYNEXTDOOR is also joined by fellow Canadian Drake on the Caribbean-influenced song, “Loyal.”

Drake sings, “True, you’re a star in my head (It’s the truth), You nuh need fi raise war with my friends, no, no, True, you’re so bad, we don’t need to pretend, But I don’t want war with you, or my friends.”

Overall, PARTYNEXTDOOR’s PARTYMOBILE proved to be right on time as the world continues to adjust during these trying times.

Me taking in Rihanna and PartyNextDoor after soo long 🥺💉💉💉 pic.twitter.com/rD3z7BlaTd — 🇺🇬 Insta: @muwnge (@muwnge) March 27, 2020

Rihanna leaving the studio after singing 6 words in believe it#PARTYMOBILE pic.twitter.com/JzZVENxEVF — Rihanna Global (@rihannagloball) March 27, 2020