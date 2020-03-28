French Montana sued for alleged sexual assault

French Montana is facing a legal issue over an alleged sexual assault. A woman has sued the rapper and his employee, Mansour Bennouna, for sexual battery and sexual assault for an incident that allegedly took place at Montana’s home on March 28, 2018, according to The Blast.

The unidentified woman says that she met Montana at a studio in Los Angeles and the two exchanged contact information. At some point, she says that Montana invited her to his Los Angeles-area home.

While at the home, the woman claims that Montana, Bennouna, and other members of his crew encouraged to drink alcohol. She said at some point she became incapacitated while in a bedroom. The woman claims that Bennouna raped her and she was sexually assaulted by Montana.

Following the alleged encounter, the woman says she had a rape kit administered at a Kaiser Permanente Medical Center where doctors found traces of semen and reported the alleged rape to the police.

The woman is now suing Montana, his record label and Bennouna for battery, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Montana has yet to comment on the alleged lawsuit.