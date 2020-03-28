Paige’s pandemic pondering

In this episode, I talk about my reflections during this Covid-19 pandemic. I offer some info that has been helpful to me and my circle to stay lifted and serve others. I also feature a chat with my first podcast guest, Fabia Talhame, who is a part of my friend tribe. The conversation was recorded before the pandemic hit in recognition of Women’s History Month. She shares some really great self-care tips that we can all implement right away to ease our anxiety during this time.

Key takeaway: Place your mind where you want it to go.

Be well, everyone.