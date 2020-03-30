Lizzo spreads message of love during global health scare

Lizzo has urged people to “let love spread” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Good As Hell” hitmaker urged her fans to adhere to social distancing guidelines to help slow the spread of the disease but doesn’t want the measures to “tear us apart,” so she stressed the importance of staying in touch with loved ones in the absence of being able to meet up in person.

Speaking via video link to Sir Elton John during the “iHeart Living Room Concert For America” on Sunday, March 29, 2020, she said: “You cannot let this tear us apart. The social distancing is something we are doing for our health, but we have to come together closer as a people.

“Call a friend that you haven’t spoken to in a while, call a family member. This is a very real pandemic. I know we watch TV and we see a lot of fear on television, but you can’t let the fear spread faster than the virus. We have to let love spread. So that’s what I’ve been practicing every single day.”

During their conversation, John spoke of how “proud” he feels of Lizzo, while the “Juice” singer admitted she had always bonded with her family over their love of the British star’s songs.

John said: “It’s been an amazing year-and-a-half for you, and I’m so thrilled for you because I adore what you do. You’re so authentic; you just go out there and do it. You bring people together … I’m so proud of you.”

