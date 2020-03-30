Shaq challenges LeBron, D-Wade, Steph Curry and others to a family dance-off (video)

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal claims he’s got the moves and posed a direct challenge to other stars to beat his family in a dance-off.

The 7-foot-1 Los Angeles Lakers icon, 48, and his sons danced in synchronicity over the weekend to “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It.”

Shaq also put out a challenge to the likes of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Steph Curry, Damien Lillard, and even former college hoopster Stephen A. Smith to challenge him and his family.

“Y’all don’t want none,” Shaq declared lightheartedly.

Shaq’s posted his video with his sons a few days after King James and his wife and three children danced for his 62 million IG fans.

Check out LBJ’s family and judge who exemplified the best dancing abilities.

None of the NBA stars has responded yet to Shaq’s challenge, but the Wade and Curry families are particularly gregarious and frequently post on their social media platforms. Therefore, we’ll see if one or all of them to come back at the Big Diesel.