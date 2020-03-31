With ample space and power, Ford’s 2020 Expedition is ‘king’ of the road

Ford has done a remarkable job of equipping its fleet of cars with EcoBoost. The all-new Expedition King Ranch edition is no exception. In addition to the EcoBoost, Ford built an extended-wheelbase boasting more standard technology and choices, all with the family in mind.

Ford reintroduces the 2020 Expedition King Ranch to avid fans of its SUVs. Some of the new high-end offerings and the new design commands attention such as a standard wheelbase and the Max version. The Max offers nine additional inches for rear-seat legroom and cargo capacity. Great for family travel across the city or across the country, the King Ranch offers ample space for up to seven passengers. The 2020 Expedition comes with a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine with 375 horsepower.

Among all full-size SUVs, Ford’s Expedition is the “king” of road. People can’t help but notice some of the premium updates inside and out, such as elegant Stone Gray paint on the grille mesh, lower bumpers, power-deployable running boards, rear bumper skid plate, trailer hitch cover, roof-rack side rails, and side mirror caps.

The King Ranch sits on 22-inch six-spoke aluminum wheels with dark tarnish-painted pockets. King Ranch badging with the famed “Running W” logo appears on the body sides, liftgate and wheel center caps. Also, you will find the famed logo branded inside this roomy SUV. Premium Del Rio leather covers all three rows of seats, featuring elegant Kingsville stitching. The center console combines the elegance of Del Rio leather trim and Ziricote wood veneer — a luxury look that can compete with any of the high-end luxury brands in its class.

Ford offers customers eight models, to select from: Expedition XLT starting at $52,810, Expedition XLT MAX starting at $55,835, Expedition Limited starting at $63,345, Expedition Limited MAX starting at $66,375, Expedition King Ranch MAX starting at $75,590, Expedition Platinum starting at $73,935, and the Expedition Platinum PLATINUM MAX, starting at $76,965. Rolling out test drove the Expedition King Ranch®.

Pricing ranges from $72,895 to $73,490 including 22-inch Star White Metalic Tri-coat aluminum wheels and P285/45R22 tires.

Ford’s all-new 2020 Expedition King Ranch edition offers ample space and power for a full-size SUV. The Expedition is truly the ‘king’ of the road.