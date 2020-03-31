Rihanna discusses having children, with or without a man

Rihanna wants “three or four” children within the next 10 years.

The “Work” hitmaker can see herself being a mother to multiple children within the next decade and has said she’s even planning on starting a family by herself if she doesn’t meet the right partner by the time she’s ready to settle down.

Asked where she sees herself in 10 years, Rihanna said: “I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em.”

And when asked if she’ll have them on her own if she hasn’t met the right person, she added: “Hell yeah, I feel like society makes me want to feel like ‘Oh you got it wrong …’ They diminish you as a mother [if] there’s not a dad in your kid’s lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly is love.”

While Rihanna is set in her ways when it comes to her parenting plan, she’s less sure about her career goals, as she is keeping her fans in the dark about when they can expect her next studio album.

