Anthony O’Neal reveals how to survive financially during a global pandemic

The pandemic has created havoc for millions of people around the world. With the change of economy, many are being forced to adjust their finances.

Anthony O’Neal, a financial expert, and author of the book Debt-Free Degree, recently shared his thoughts on how to survive financially during a pandemic.

Most Americans are realizing the importance of saving. But what would be your suggestion for individuals who are making minimum wage on how to build savings?

The first thing is your mindset. What are you thinking? Where do you see yourself going, what’s your vision for your life? And from there, we need to have a budget. You need to write down your income and subtract your expenses. That number should equal zero. My philosophy is a zero-based budget. And then from there, let’s look at your expenses to see what we can cut out. Next, we need to make our income a little bit bigger. So instead of maybe just working one job, consider working two jobs. Also, what type of entrepreneur spirit do you have? Find out how to turn your hobbies into a side business that can make an extra $1,500 to $3,000 in a month. Or, figure out how you can get more education such as attending a trade school to acquire a particular trade.

Some Americans, who make below $1,200, will be receiving a stimulus check. What should be done with that money?

Be sure to cover your utilities, shelter, and food. Right now, I’m suggesting to everyone, especially if you aren’t getting that check, get on the phone with your mortgage company or your landlord and ask them what opportunities they’re offering right now. Are they allowing interest-only payments on a mortgage, or are you allowed to pay half of the rent this month or some other options? Because $1,200 dollars is not a lot to take care of everything.

A lot of individuals are recently unemployed or have to face cutbacks. What advice do you have for those who have experienced such changes?

The first thing, don’t panic. I want you to step back and just calm yourself down and acknowledge what’s going on. Write down a plan. What is the game plan? Are you going to call unemployment, or will you go look for other jobs that are offering right now? I’m going to honestly suggest taking a step back to actually see if you can start a business. If you are a great cook, maybe you should look into a catering business. Figure out what you can do to continue moving forward. The people who honestly took their time and focused and are determined will see a difference once this is over.