Ex-NFL star and Rhodes scholar Dr. Myron Rolle now treating COVID-19 victims

Myron Rolle continues to marvel his colleagues and contemporaries with his remarkable life and career.

Rolle, now a surgeon, is a former defensive standout at Florida State University who graduated and became a Rhodes scholar at the University of Oxford. Following his stay at the world-renowned college in England, Rolle was drafted in the 6th round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans. After a few years, Rolles retired from the game to pursue his greater passion: becoming a medical doctor.

Former DB @MyronRolle left the NFL in 2013 to attend medical school. Now, Rolle is a neurosurgery resident who is seeing the impact COVID-19 is having on the healthcare industry. (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/swnsFwkdMd — NFL (@NFL) March 29, 2020

Today, Rolle practices neurosurgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He’s been called down to the emergency room to fight on the front lines in the nationwide war against the coronavirus pandemic. And it has been taxing watching the numbers escalate exponentially on a daily basis, Rolle said.

“I went down to the emergency department, and as I was walking through the emergency department I was seeing so many individuals with respiratory distress and respiratory compromise, and the numbers are staggering,” Rolle told ESPN. “Our neurosurgical floor has been transformed into a floor just full of COVID-19 patients.”

Rolle added: “It is hectic, that’s for sure.”

According to ESPN and the Associated Press, Massachusetts General Hospital has adopted an “all hands on deck” mentality to try to corral this prolific COVID-19 that has pretty much shut down the entire globe. The hospital’s operating rooms have been transformed into intensive care units as the medical personnel feverishly adapt to the deluge of sick patients.

Despite being separated from professional football by several seasons, Rolle said he still possesses that gridiron mentality that informs him on how to approach his high-intensity, high-profile occupation.

“Football has never left me,” Rolle revealed. “I still wake up in the morning and think of the operating room like a game, like it’s showtime, let’s perform. I gotta do what I gotta do because people are counting on us right now. This is our time to help very sick people. So that motivation continues to drive me every single day.”