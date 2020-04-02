Cardi B’s fears about stomach pains drove her to emergency room (photo)

Cardi B said she became fearful after several days of suffering through severe stomach pains. Therefore the 27-year-old Invasion of Privacy rapper decided to roll up to a hospital’s emergency room.

Late Tuesday evening, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, posted this Instagram story with receipts that she had visited an unnamed hospital in the Atlanta area. She conveyed that she is OK and should be pain-free in her abdomen very soon.

Cardi later deleted the post, but it was screen-captured by the likes of The Daily Mail and TMZ.

In these precarious and disquieting times, most will probably automatically think that Cardi’s ER visit may have something to do with the global COVID-19 pandemic, but the “Bodak Yellow” femcee did not make a statement in that regard.

It looks like Cardi, however, is back to normal because she posted an Instagram meme that informs folks of her famously quirky, and oftentimes profane, sense of humor. After having her stomach settled, Offset’s wife intimated she was hungry but probably too sleepy to go through the trouble of preparing it.

Thus, this post for her 61 million IG fans:

She captioned this IG post with her typical saucy language: “My f—ing mood now 😒.”