Eva Marcille calls NeNe Leakes ‘wide neck’ for wanting her off RHOA

Eva Marcille was all in her feelings after fellow “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member NeNe Leakes called for her to get booted from the show because she is a weak link.

As rolling out reported, Leakes told “Entertainment Tonight” that Marcille failed to bring anything relevant or dynamic to the popular Bravo reality show and was, subsequently, gathering free paychecks.

“I don’t feel like Eva brings that much to the cast. I’m just being honest. It’s really like, when you look at a show like, everybody — like the whole cast — is away, and you don’t miss the person at all, it’s sort of like, we didn’t even know you were here, you know? And all season, doing a lot of scenes from FaceTime, that’s been the last couple of seasons … So, If I had to change, I would change her,” said NeNe.

Marcille got ahold of Leakes’ stinging words and took off after Leakes’ scalp like a cruise missle. As a co-host of the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Marcille is afforded an extra platform and she used it peel back Leakes’ wig with vicious words:

”First and foremost, I was not in Greece because I was pregnant. Now NeNe, who is 55, doesn’t remember being pregnant because that [was] 20 years ago for her,” Marcille began before revving up to fifth gear.

“But I’m a 35-year-old woman with my family and beautiful husband. As far as my relevance on the show, I choose not to… every single day be ratchet, there is already enough ratchet, i.e. her, on the show. Why do you need two? I do me, and represent the other part of Black women that are smart … well-spoken. That’s who I represent. So, if I’m that boring you spent time in your interview talking about me because your storyline is the fact that you have no storyline.”

Marcille even talked about Leakes’ reduced wallet because she missed several episodes this past season. “If I do remember correctly, even though I was not in Greece, I was on FaceTime and still got a check. Unlike you who missed seven episodes this entire season.”

Marcille closed this newest RHOA beef with a roundhouse swing at Leakes:

“This reunion is going to [be] lit. Glue your wig all the way down, sweetheart, because it is going down — wide neck!”