Janet Jackson sends inspiring message to young cancer patient

Janet Jackson wanted to shave her head.

The 53-year-old singer thinks bald women look “beautiful,” and she hoped to start a trend with the look for her 1993 world tour but never went ahead with the drastic makeover plan.

Jackson made the revelation on Twitter after sharing an Instagram video featuring a young cancer patient named Gaby, whose older sister Camila explained her sibling thought she looked ugly because she had lost her eyebrows.

Camila then shocked Gaby by taking a razor to her own brows and telling her: “These don’t make you pretty. They don’t make you.”

Jackson wrote next to the clip: “This made me cry. I was actually going to shave my head for the Janet Tour. I love a bald head on a woman. I think it’s beautiful! You & your family are in my prayers. Stay positive & strong. You’re so beautiful [prayer emojis] RT with a [heart emoji] to send love and support (sic)”

Her post attracted attention from Rihanna and Michael B. Jordan.

