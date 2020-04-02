Kanye West’s high school artwork appraised, value revealed (video)

Kanye West’s high school artwork has been appraised.

The “Gold Digger” rapper’s cousin-in-law appeared on PBS’s “Antiques Roadshow” to show off the impressive collection, which Kim Kardashian West’s spouse created when he was just 17 years old.

The program’s appraiser Laura Woolley priced up the largest art at $6,000 to $8,000, with the rest valued at $2,000 to $7,000 each.

Woolley explained that often celebrity auctions come down to how “popular” the person is, but she insisted despite the “Flashing Lights” hitmaker being a “controversial” figure, there is no denying his “extraordinary talent” in art.

She explained: “It’s an interesting thing when you look at art that is done by a celebrity because a good portion of the value of that artwork can actually depend on something I call the enduring legacy of the celebrity.

“We see the values kind of rise and fall along with the popularity of the celebrity.

“I think despite the fact that some people might say that he’s a controversial figure with his opinions and his career, I don’t think anyone can deny the fact that he has extraordinary talent, and I think that in time I would expect these to continue to appreciate.

“To have early pieces like this from someone who really will be an important cultural figure of our time I think is really fantastic.”

Among the artwork is an flyer for the 42-year-old star’s collection, believed to have been penned in 1995, for the sale of the items from his time at Chicago’s Polaris High School for $10 for three or $12 apiece, and it also noted that West first started art classes when he was just 4 years old.

The man on the show explained that his husband was given the pieces following the death of the hip-hop star’s mother Donda West in 2007.

The exhibitor shared: “My husband is Kanye West’s first cousin.

“When Kanye’s mother passed away in 2007, my husband received them as part of the estate about a year after she passed.”

Woolley replied: “So you brought in this collection of artwork that was all done by Kanye West.

“You brought with you actually quite a large portfolio.

“We selected just a few to show, but you have a great number of them.”

Woolley hailed the Yeezy designer’s pieces.

