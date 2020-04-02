Kevin Hart or Katt WiIliams? Black Twitter debates the funniest comedian alive

Kevin Hart stands as arguably the most successful Black comedian of the past decade. Hart’s films have grossed $1,071,853,728 worldwide, according to the film outlet, The Numbers. Without a doubt, Hart has become Hollywood’s go-to man in terms of gaining box office success.

Unlike Hart, Williams has struggled to achieve mainstream success in Hollywood, although he did win an Emmy for his guest role in “Atlanta.” He’s portrayed memorable characters in films but has yet to reach Hart’s level in terms of box office bank.

However, Katt Williams remains an unsung hero when it comes to comedy. His knack for storytelling and timely punchlines have allowed him to lead the way in terms of stand-up comedy.

On April 2, the two comedians began trending as some called for the two to participate in a roasting battle that would be streamed online. A meme soon followed, which led to the passionate debate of who’s the funniest comedian alive, Hart or Williams?

In a roasting battle? Aye man Kevin Hart got some jokes that’ll make you wanna fight. But Katt Williams would make you wanna kill him lol. Katt might obliterate Kevin Lol. 20-20 joke off? Katt 14 Kevin 6 https://t.co/12M2fGg2EX — Pauly Luther King (@CousinThor) April 2, 2020

Kevin Hart is not winning a battle against Katt Williams. We not even about to start that lie — what page 15 on? (@hometownHEROine) April 2, 2020

I’d pay actual US dollars for Katt Williams to get on live and roast other comedians, that man is unmatched — J (@JDab113) April 2, 2020

Katt Williams will have you on the floor in tears and can still have you thinking very deeply about shit. His comedy is brilliant. He gives you Pryor, Carlin, Chappelle, Mack, and more. Not even a comparison. #Katt #kattwilliams pic.twitter.com/rWUYZQZBny — DJ Da Khemist (@Gumby216) April 2, 2020

Are there really people who think Kevin Hart is funnier than Katt Williams? pic.twitter.com/2XLAZtJdem — Kerry Cooper (@kcoop0919) April 2, 2020