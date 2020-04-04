Black citizens make up 40 percent of coronavirus deaths in Michigan

The Black community in Michigan is being ravished by the coronavirus. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Black Americans make up nearly half the deaths caused by the pandemic.

At press time, there over 3,800 Black people in Michigan who have contracted COVID-19. Moreover, Black people make up 40 percent of those who have died from the virus, although Blacks only account for 12 percent of the state’s population.

In all of the state’s 417 coronavirus deaths, 26 percent are white, 30 percent are unknown, and 4 percent are mixed race or other, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Many Black citizens are often victims of racial disparities that can affect access to adequate healthcare. In terms of economics, some Blacks may find it difficult to practice social distancing if they must still work in high-risk areas in order to make ends meet.

The U.S. government also plays a role. Due to a lack of preparedness from a national standpoint, many hospitals are not equipped to handle an influx of patients. As a result, those who do not have access to healthcare have suffered since the virus’s massive outbreak in America.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a stay-home order for the state until April 14, but that date could be extended.