Apollo Nida accuses Kandi and Todd of ‘ratting’ on him to the feds (video)

Now that Apollo Nida is free from prison — again — he’s getting some pent-up anger and resentment off his chest that emanates from alleged past betrayals.

Nida spent several years in prison after being convicted on financial crimes related to his attempt to defraud the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Now, Nida accuses former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” castmates Kandi Burrus and husband Todd Tucker of “ratting” him out to federal investigators before he was locked up.

During an interview with blogger ATLien that featured another former castmate Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey, Nida said he put a couple of his bikes at Burruss and Tucker’s home for safekeeping.

But when the feds came for the bikes, Nida said Burruss and Tucker gave them up and then used it as a storyline on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“If I talk to you and say ‘put my stuff here; it’s hush-hush’ — you ain’t ‘posed to say nothing! You ain’t ‘posed to go on national TV and say, ‘Hey we holdin’ this for Apollo just for a storyline.’ You sold me out,” Nida spat out during the interview.

Burruss countered previous claims that she snitched on Nida during a chat with Bravo’s “Daily Dish” in 2014. She said she and her husband were oblivious of Nida’s past legal quagmire and simply handed over the requested property when the feds demanded them.

Nida made the inflammatory statements while also articulating his desire to return to the popular Bravo reality show that first made him a national personality.

Thomas, a longtime friend, also believes Nida should be allowed back on the show now that his legal woes are in his rearview mirror.

Watch the interview in full below.