Da Brat’s fiancée Jesseca celebrates birth of her granddaughter (photos)

In a case of either serendipity or scheduled timing, the fiancée of legendary rapper Da Brat, Jesseca Dupart, celebrated the birth of her granddaughter less than a week after Da Brat announced she is marrying Dupart.

The New Orleans-born Dupart, 37, posted photos of herself cloaked from head to toe in protective gear just before dashing into the operating room. She indicated she was about to watch her daughter, 22-year-old Deja Dupart, undergo a c-section delivery of her newborn.

Kenzie Ann Dupart came into the world on March 28, and her grandmother Jesseca Dupart testified to her 1.1 million Instagram followers that her daughter and grandbaby were doing fine.

Last week, Da Brat, 45, who was born in Chicago as Shawntea Harris, revealed on the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” that she is a lesbian who is engaged to Dupart. Most fans were mystified as to why Da Brat felt it was necessary to make an announcement about her sexual orientation. It seemed obvious to most that the “Give it 2 You” rapper preferred women ever since she stormed onto the scene with “Funkified” in 1994.

Dupart showed off a few photos of the newborn that fans fawned over, including this one below: