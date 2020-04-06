Beyoncé’s mom shares wedding photo on singer’s 12th anniversary

Over the weekend, the mother of pop goddess Beyoncé, Tina Lawson, paid homage to her daughter’s 12th wedding anniversary to Jay-Z.

In the photo, Beyoncé, 38, and Jay-Z, 50, look jubilant at their private wedding ceremony on April 4, 2008, in New York. Queen Bey is glowing as she walks down the aisle with her new husband Jay-Z as their family and friends drink in the extravagant scene.

Lawson reminisced about that magical family day as she penned: “Happy anniversary to Bey and Jay❤️❤️❤️it seemed like yesterday these guys walked down the Aisle.”

As fans of Bey and Jay recall, the couple tried mightily to get married surreptitiously to avoid the media frenzy that has characterized so many celebrity weddings.

Finally, however, the couple unveiled their union in a video montage during the listening party for her blockbuster 2008 album, I Am … Sasha Fierce.