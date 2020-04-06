Former Destiny’s Child member Farrah Franklin says Beyoncé’s dad came on to her

Farrah Franklin, a former member of the R&B supergroup Destiny’s Child, claims that Mathew Knowles, the group’s manager and father of lead singer Beyoncé, made inappropriate moves toward her shortly before her ouster.

In an unearthed clip from a proposed reality show that was never aired on television, Franklin, 38, is seen testifying that Knowles “propositioned” her and invited her over to his hotel to speak with him.

When the interviewer asked pointedly whether Knowles, 68, tried to sleep with her, Franklin went radio silent and began smiling as if she were hiding a secret.

After her pregnant silence ended, Franklin spoke coyly and cryptically.

“I haven’t met too many people in my life who haven’t liked me,” she replied. “I’ll say it like that.”

Check out the video below:

WOW FARRAH WOW! THE DISRESPECT! pic.twitter.com/88TXpsPV9A — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 (@_ThePotential_) April 4, 2020

Franklin’s tenure with Destiny’s Child was brief but memorable. She stuck around long enough to help record the smash hit singles “Say My Name” and “Jumpin’, Jumpin'” as well as the accompanying videos.

Soon thereafter, Franklin was unceremoniously booted from the group that is best known as a trio featuring Queen Bey, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. She claims she was mistreated while she was sick, while Knowles said she missed too many shows.

What is not up for debate is that Franklin’s testimony aligns itself with the narrative that Knowles created for himself as a serial philanderer who fathered two children outside of his marriage. According to NewsOne, Knowles had one child each with actress Alexsandra Wright and TaQoya Branscomb.

Not long after the second case of infidelity screamed across the national headlines, Tina Knowles filed for divorce from him in 2010 after 31 years of marriage.