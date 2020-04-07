ER Dr. Tameka Blake shares tips on surviving COVID-19

Dr. Tameka Blake knows first hand the effects of COVID-19 and how it has impacted our communities. She has treated many 100 potential patients in the metro-Atlanta who have tested positive for the coronavirus. And it is her belief, ‘we will get through this.’

Dr. Blake, who is a Board-certified doctor, is the Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, GA. where she is an Emergency Room Physician.

Besides being on the frontline of this pandemic as a caregiver, Dr. Tameka Blake wears many hats. The Jamaican-American, Brooklyn, NY native is an entrepreneur, wife, and mom. Rolling out spoke to Dr. Blake about COVID-19 through zoom video and this is what she had to say. Watch the video for more information.

As a medical professional, are you afraid of COVID-19 and how close is your contact to patients who suspect infection or are infected?

Because I walk in faith and believe in a higher power, I don’t fear COVID-19. I’m an emergency room doctor, so I am directly on the frontline and come into direct contact with patients that are suspected of COVID-19. I am the healthcare professional that will evaluate and treat patients based on their presenting symptoms.

What can you tell us about COVID-19 that we have not heard on the news?

COVID-19 does not discriminate based on race. The virus can affect anyone. Children can be infected with the virus as well, but typically their symptoms are milder than adults. Someone can be co-infected with COVID-19 and the influenza virus, although we have reason to believe these instances are rare. Lastly, you can be infected with COVID-19 and be completely asymptomatic.

What should families be doing while quarantining?

The most important thing is to practice social distancing. If you don’t have to go out for non-essential activities, it’s so important to stay home. I think in our communities, we’re thinking it’s not going to affect us. And I know firsthand that it’s actually affecting our communities.

If there’s a person in that house that is exhibiting symptoms, how do you quarantine them to a room?

If you’re in a home with other family members, pick a room where it’s just your room, ho`pefully it’s one bathroom where you’re not sharing with anyone. And literally, they can bring your food to the door, and then they go back to the other part of the home. I know it’s difficult for some of our communities, especially in the urban areas, they’re densely populated, and it’s hard to separate.

what are respiratory symptoms our community needs to be aware of that we typically ignore?

Suddenly having a cough, shortness of breath, a fever, and fatigue are somethings that we’ve been noticing. people will say they are so tired, not realizing that could be a symptom of the virus as well. We are in high allergy season and people are confusing it for allergies because pollen is so rampant right now. If you have allergies, why are you so fatigued? You have to make sure you put the whole picture together. And then there’s another symptom that a lot of us are lower on the list in terms of symptoms of most common symptoms we’ll see is gastrointestinal symptoms. Some people may have, diarrheal illness, and the loss of taste or smell is another one that we’ve seen.