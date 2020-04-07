‘RHOA’ star Todd Tucker tells Kandi Burruss he’s not happy

Multifaceted maven Kandi Burruss normally has a blizzard of activities and meetings ongoing during any particular week. Her crammed schedule has become a point of contention with her husband Todd Tucker and their son Ace.

During the latest episode of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Tucker conveyed his annoyance that Burruss had failed to spend any quality time with him and their son. This revelation made Burruss emotional.

When Burruss asked Tucker if he figured out his next move because he’s not content being a truck driver, Tucker unveiled long-held ill feelings.

“I’ve figured it out to make everyone else happy,” Tucker said when the topic of his space within the family came up.

“I don’t get the do the s— I want to do,” he told Burruss bluntly. “I’m not f—king happy,”

Fans took up Tucker’s side and said Burruss needs to develop a better work-life balance lest she threatens the sanctity of their marriage.

A fan on Twitter wrote, “I agree with Todd. Kandi if you are gone a few days a week, when you come home you should be with your family. #RHOA.”

Another fan wrote, “I have to agree with Todd, he supported and compromised with @Kandi with her acting, she need to comprise and probably chill out with the schedule and while she home dedicate that to her family. Sometimes you have to pick between money and business over family. #rhoa.”

Fans have whispered for some time now that there was friction in the Tucker-Burruss household. The negative vibe is exasperated by Burruss’ mother, Mamma Joyce, who has never tried to hide her dislike and distrust of Tucker.

What do you make of this latest development?