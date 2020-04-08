Apple secures 20 million masks, shares plans for distribution

Tim Cook says Apple plans to ship “over 1 million” masks to hospitals by the end of the week.

The tech giant’s CEO has shared how they plan to assist with the coronavirus outbreak by sending protective gear to health care workers fighting on the front line during the global pandemic.

In a video, he began: “In these very challenging and difficult times, I hope you’re staying safe and well.

“Teams across Apple have been working hard on ways we can support our heroic frontline medical professionals, and I want to share two updates today.”

Cook claims they have managed to get their hands on 20 million masks worldwide.

He said: “First, the number of masks we’ve been able to source through our supply chain has risen to over 20 million around the world.

“This is a truly global effort and we’re working continuously and closely with governments at all levels to ensure these are donated to places of greatest need.”

On their distribution plans, he continued: “Second, we’ve launched a company-wide effort bringing together product designers, engineering operations, packaging teams, and our suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for health workers.

“Our first shipment was delivered to Kaiser hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley, [California], this past week, and the feedback from doctors was very positive. These pack flat, 100 per box. Each shield assembles in less than two minutes and is fully adjustable. We’re sourcing materials and manufacturing in the U.S. and China.

“We plan to ship over 1 million by the end of this week and over 1 million per week after that. We are closely coordinating with medical professionals and government officials across the U.S. to get these to where they’re needed most urgently. We hope to quickly expand distribution beyond the U.S. in both these efforts.”

