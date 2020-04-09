How Jordyn Woods tried to hide her identity on ‘The Masked Singer’

Jordyn Woods was unmasked as The Kangaroo on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, episode of the singing series “The Masked Singer.”

Although her friends had their suspicions that she was the voice behind the marsupial, she tried to cover her tracks by making up that she had an exciting acting project in the pipeline.

She told EW.com: ” A lot of people did reach out. They would be like, ‘I’m so proud of you.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ If I don’t say anything, now it looks suspicious. I would say how tired I was because I was working the day before.

“And they were like, ‘Oh, what are you working on?’ I’d say, ‘Oh, just an action pilot. I’m going to be on a new action TV show and it requires a lot of running, so I’m just drained.’

“Little did they know I’m actually running around in a kangaroo costume.”

The former “Life of Kylie” star didn’t even tell her grandparents she was taking part in the show.

