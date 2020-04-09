Mother of former ‘RHOA’ star Sheree Whitfield has been missing since March

The mother of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield has been missing from her home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, a suburb north of Atlanta, since late March, and police have formed a search unit to ascertain her whereabouts.

According to Whitfield and the Sandy Springs Police Department, Thelma Ferguson, 77, was last seen on March 23, 2020, when she left home to go to the bank, 11 Alive Atlanta reports.

When she was last seen, Ferguson was wearing gray pants and a black shirt. She was driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord with Georgia license plate RMZ5773, police said.

Whitfield, 50, told her nearly 1 million Instagram followers that she initially hesitated to contact the police or send out alarm bells because Ferguson has taken personal vacations in the past without notifying family members.

But Whitfield indicated that Ferguson has never been gone this long without letting someone know. The police are looking for Ferguson in the greater Atlanta area. Police and family members also have been alerted in California and Ohio as Whitfield was reared in Cleveland.

Sheree Whitfield, who was married to former NFL star Bob Whitfield, starred on the longtime Bravo hit reality show for six of its 12 seasons.

She said on IG that anyone with information about Ferguson should contact the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at [email protected]

Read Whitfield’s Instagram entire message about her mother below.