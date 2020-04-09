Phor of ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ discusses new music and social distancing

Rolling out caught up with Chicago rapper and tattoo artist Phor to find out how he’s handling life under quarantine. During the interview, Phor also discussed new music and how he’s keeping his mind, body and soul healthy while avoiding COVID-19.

Jae Davis Creative Director & Producer of Events, Live Stages and Creative Content. A Lover of the Most High, Travel and Creativity. "Anything is possible, when you Know Who You Are..."