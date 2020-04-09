Virtual AA and NA meetings save lives, says Andre Johnson of Detroit Recovery Project

Press play to listen to CEO Andre Johnson’s Health IQ interview with rolling out CEO Munson Steed on the effects that COVID-19 is having on the recovery community.

Andre Johnson is the CEO of The Detroit Recovery Project, a multi-service agency that provides a wide spectrum of support services to the city’s recovery community. His agency offers services such as twelve-step support groups, housing assistance, employment assistance, counseling services and also oversees an ex-offender program that helps returning citizens successfully reintegrate into the Detroit community, with an aim of reducing recidivism and/or relapse.

Rolling out recently spoke with the CEO to discuss the effects that the global pandemic is having on the recovery community. He spoke about

How the recovery community can effectively practice social distancing during the pandemic

Online resources that the recovery community can tap into in lieu face-to-face congregation style meetings, such as 12-step AA and 12-step NA meetings via ZOOM calls

Alternative therapy such as tele-help services, and

Several coping mechanisms and strategies recovering people can practice during these uncertain times

Press play to listen to the interview. Johnson also lists social sites, actual phone numbers and more resources for people to reach out to if they’re in need of help.