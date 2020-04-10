Black woman, 86, dies after alleged assault over social distancing

The effects of the ongoing global pandemic continue to cause havoc across the nation. In Brooklyn, New York, an 86-year-old Black woman died after someone claimed that she did not practice social distancing.

The incident occurred at the Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center in Brooklyn, according to a report by CNN.

Janie Marshall, who reportedly suffers from dementia, broke the recommended six-foot space between herself and a 32-year-old patient, Cassandra Lundy. Marshall allegedly grabbed Lundy’s IV pole and Lundy pushed the woman to the ground. After falling, Marshall hit her head and eventually died on March 28.

Marshall had been admitted to the ER on March 27 after experiencing stomach pains related to a bowel obstruction. At some point, Marshall crossed Lundy’s path and may not have been aware of her surroundings.

Lundy was arrested and has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter, assault in the second degree, and criminally negligent homicide, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

On April 3, a White Kentucky doctor attacked a Black teenage girl because she and her friends did not practice the state’s social distancing mandate.

He was charged with first-degree strangulation and three counts of harassment with physical contact for being the initiator of the aggression.