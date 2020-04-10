Colin Kaepernick to reportedly reach out to NY Jets after fake post goes viral

One day after a fake post about Colin Kaepernick sent the sports world into a frenzy, the post reportedly inspired Kaepernick to reach out to the team in question.

On April 10, TMZ Sports reported that a source told them that Kaepernick will reach out to the New York Jets.

Due to the Jets’ lack of elite productivity at quarterback, the report claims that Kaepernick believes that he would be a match. Kaepernick also plans to reach out to other NFL teams before the start of the 2020 season.

A parody site falsely reported Colin Kaepernick signing to an NFL team. On April 9, Kaepernick began trending on social media after a parody ESPN site posted the misinformation.

The site claimed that the New York Jets made the announcement and signed Kaepernick to a 1-year deal worth $9 million.

However, the news proved to be fake as Kaepernick remains unemployed by the NFL.

In 2016, Kaepernick, while with the San Francisco 49ers, began to kneel during the national anthem as a silent protest against racial injustice. However, his silent protest became a media frenzy after the current president of the United States decided to call out Kaepernick and other Black NFL players who decided to protest.

Although his football numbers were exceptional, Kaepernick remained out of the league following the 2016 season.