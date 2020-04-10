Man jailed for allegedly beating mother over toilet paper during quarantine

Social distancing has brought many families together in new ways. However, it also has led to an increase in domestic violence incidents.

A man was recently arrested in Santa Clarita, California, for allegedly assaulting his mother over a household essential, according to Mercury News.

The victim, whose age has yet to be released, told police that her 26-year-old son was using too much toilet paper.

As a result, the victim decided to hide the toilet paper. Once her son found it, the two began arguing. At some point, the victim’s son allegedly punched her in the face.

The victim’s son was arrested and charged with battery.

Across the nation, reports of domestic violence and child abuse have surged since social distancing measures have been put in place due to the global pandemic.

For example, doctors at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, reported at least six cases of apparent physical abuse against children, with one of those cases resulting in death, according to Newsweek.

Also in Texas, the San Antonio Police Department released numbers that showed a 21 percent increase in family violence calls year to date from 2019 to 2020, according to KSAT.

And in Tennessee, the Chattanooga Police Department reported a 24 percent increase in domestic violence-related calls in March 2020 compared to March 2019, according to WRCB.