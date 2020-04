Babyface and family on the mend after testing positive for COVID-19

62-year-old singer and record producer, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, revealed on Instagram that he and his family members are recovering after contracting the coronavirus, but they are all on the “way back to full health.”

In a post he captioned “Stay Home, Stay Safe,” on his birthday on Friday (04.10.20), Babyface wrote: “I would like to warmly thank everyone for all the many birthday wishes today.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends. I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

And to celebrate, Babyface will take part in a special Instagram live concert later this month.

He continued: “With that being said… I would like to officially accept the invitation from the legendary Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to participate with my little brother, Teddy Riley, in what I’d like to call a Celebration of Black Music Excellence in – Teddy vs Babyface…

“So get ready for a night of groove and love. Ladies… put on your red dress … light the candles, pour some wine and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes.

“Teddy!! Let’s show them what Hip Hop / R&B music really means to the world!

“Date: April 18th @6PM PST, 9PM EST, IG @babyface.”