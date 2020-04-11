Black elderly couple dies days apart as COVID-19 ravages nursing home

A nursing home in Atlanta is being ravished by COVID-19. The Arbor Terrace nursing home in Atlanta has 61 residents and 48 have tested positive. 15 staff members have also tested positive.

An image of one couple that lived in the nursing home has gone viral as the two died days apart from each other. Eddie Johnson Jr. died on April 5, and his wife, Blanche Johnson, passed on April 8, according to Fox 5.

The two took a photo together days before their passings. In the photo, the two hold hands while in separate beds. Both were hooked up to ventilators.

The image provides a sobering reminder of how the COVID-19 virus has rapidly caused havoc around the world.

Management of the facility released the following statement:

“Arbor Terrace at Cascade has multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19. All of our Cascade residents have been asked to quarantine in their apartments to help reduce the spread of illness in the community. We have been in regular communication with our residents and while this is not an ideal situation, our residents are supportive of these protective measures. We have maintained communication with our local health department and they assure us we are taking all the appropriate measures. We also have supplies of protective equipment, which includes masks, goggles, and gloves. We will continue to monitor our supplies and stay in communication with our suppliers and staff to meet their needs. A professional cleaning company with experience in viral decontamination has already performed a complete sanitization procedure of all common areas in the building. They used an EPA-approved disinfectant. We continue to focus on sanitizing and cleaning throughout the building. If the health department decides to conduct broad testing at Arbor Terrace at Cascade we will fully support this effort. We will continue to work with our county and state health departments and follow their guidance. Please understand that we are responsible for maintaining the privacy and confidentiality of all our residents at Arbor Terrace at Cascade, so at this time, this is extent of the healthcare information we can share. We ask for and appreciate your understanding as we work through this difficult time together.”