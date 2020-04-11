Willow Smith feeling more productive since quitting marijuana

19-year-old Willow Smith hasn’t used marijuana for three months and her decision has prompted her to pursue a number of ambitions, including learning Spanish and doing yoga.

She said: “I know this sounds cheesy, but around the time I stopped smoking, I started doing a lot of yoga and I just excelled because I was putting all of my energy into that. I wasn’t doing anything else and I was like, ‘Wow, what if I was doing this with everything?’ And then it really made me think, ‘What have I been missing? What have I been not putting my all into or not putting all of my brainpower into?'”

Willow also revealed how the decision has changed things in her social life.

She said on the latest episode of her family’s “Red Table Talk” Facebook show: “When I stopped smoking it was a really big eye-opener.

“There are so many people that I called friends in my life who just [drifted away]. It really made me think, like, ‘This is really interesting.'”

Willow’s grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, has also battled drug issues in the past.

And Jada Pinkett Smith has discussed her own mother’s experiences of drugs.

The Hollywood actress said: “My mother was just revealing the many times that she had overdosed, which I didn’t know. I didn’t have knowledge of that.

“The great thing about Gam, and one of the reasons why I wanted to have this episode, is she’s in her 30th year of sobriety and she has so much information to offer to those who are struggling right now.”