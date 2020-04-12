Blac Chyna is charging fans a grip for social media follow backs

Blac Chyna (Image source: Instagram – @blacchyna)

Blac Chyna is taking personal enterprise to another level.

The 31-year-old reality star, model and cosmetics entrepreneur is charging fans $250 to have her eyelash company, Lashed Cosmetics, follow the fan back.

Chyna, who was born in Maryland as Angela White, is also demanding $950 to have FaceTime with her.

Relax, fans. Chyna is magnanimous enough to offer a payment plan for fans whose pockets are not deep enough to fork over those kinds of stacks at one time.

View this post on Instagram

Click the link in my bio for a follow back ! 💋

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

If you think those prices are exorbitant, take a look at celebs who are charging much more.

According to the HopperHQ 2018 Instagram Rich List, Kylie Jenner is charging $1 million to post on her IG page, while sister Kendall Jenner is requiring $500K to do the same.

Meanwhile, fans stormed after Chyna in the comments section beneath her IG post announcing charges for FaceTime and follow backs:

“It’s a damn virus going on and some people don’t have money to pay bills and she out here charging for a follow back,” one follower commented. “Charging people for following you? Shame on you bye!” another angry fan complained.

“Imagine paying then she follow you and unfollow you after a few weeks,” another person said, adding, “blac chyna charging 950 to facetime lmfaooo my sis really goibg thru hard times rn , that’s not even funny though that’s crazy.”

“Lol! She needs money?” someone else commented.

 

Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks





