Blac Chyna is charging fans a grip for social media follow backs

Blac Chyna is taking personal enterprise to another level.

The 31-year-old reality star, model and cosmetics entrepreneur is charging fans $250 to have her eyelash company, Lashed Cosmetics, follow the fan back.

Chyna, who was born in Maryland as Angela White, is also demanding $950 to have FaceTime with her.

Relax, fans. Chyna is magnanimous enough to offer a payment plan for fans whose pockets are not deep enough to fork over those kinds of stacks at one time.

If you think those prices are exorbitant, take a look at celebs who are charging much more.

According to the HopperHQ 2018 Instagram Rich List, Kylie Jenner is charging $1 million to post on her IG page, while sister Kendall Jenner is requiring $500K to do the same.

Meanwhile, fans stormed after Chyna in the comments section beneath her IG post announcing charges for FaceTime and follow backs:

“It’s a damn virus going on and some people don’t have money to pay bills and she out here charging for a follow back,” one follower commented. “Charging people for following you? Shame on you bye!” another angry fan complained.

“Imagine paying then she follow you and unfollow you after a few weeks,” another person said, adding, “blac chyna charging 950 to facetime lmfaooo my sis really goibg thru hard times rn , that’s not even funny though that’s crazy.”

“Lol! She needs money?” someone else commented.