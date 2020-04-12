Mother of ex-‘RHOA’ star Sheree Whitfield has been found

After a frantic and panic-filled three weeks, the mother of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield has been found safe after going missing.

Whitfield, 50, informed her nearly one million followers that her mother, Thelma Ferguson, 77, was located “safe and healthy” and profusely thanked her fans and friends for their “prayers.”

Whitfield told suburban Atlanta police that Ferguson went missing on March 23 after going to the bank.

Ferguson has taken personal vacations before without telling her relatives and children on previous occasions, so Whitfield didn’t worry at first. But when the days began piling up, she panicked and filed a missing person’s report with the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Turns out that Ferguson was hanging out with relatives in Ohio. Whitfield was reared in Cleveland before moving to Atlanta.

Whitfield, who is the ex-wife of former NFL star Bob Whitfield, rocketed to national fame when she starred in six of the 12 seasons of “RHOA,” the latest being in 2018.

“Thank you for all the prayers,” Whitfield exclaimed to her 955,000 IG followers. “They worked! My mom has been found safe and healthy. She is with family now. I couldn’t have gotten through this without your support!”