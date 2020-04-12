Mother of ex-‘RHOA’ star Sheree Whitfield has been found

After a frantic and panic-filled three weeks, the mother of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield has been found safe after going missing.
Whitfield, 50, informed her nearly one million followers that her mother, Thelma Ferguson, 77, was located “safe and healthy” and profusely thanked her fans and friends for their “prayers.”
Whitfield told suburban Atlanta police that Ferguson went missing on March 23 after going to the bank.
Ferguson has taken personal vacations before without telling her relatives and children on previous occasions, so Whitfield didn’t worry at first. But when the days began piling up, she panicked and filed a missing person’s report with the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Turns out that Ferguson was hanging out with relatives in Ohio. Whitfield was reared in Cleveland before moving to Atlanta.
Whitfield, who is the ex-wife of former NFL star Bob Whitfield, rocketed to national fame when she starred in six of the 12 seasons of “RHOA,” the latest being in 2018.
“Thank you for all the prayers,” Whitfield exclaimed to her 955,000 IG followers. “They worked! My mom has been found safe and healthy. She is with family now. I couldn’t have gotten through this without your support!”
Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains!!! I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother's safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I'm also pretty private when it comes to my family. Also, in the past, my mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she have gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home. HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work. As we all continue to navigate through these uncertain times, remember the blessings of having each other…. Family is everything! I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s safe return home. And know that our family will be internally grateful. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 **If anyone has any information we ask that you please call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at [email protected] 🙏🏾 Thank you!