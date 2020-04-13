Diddy reunites with Jennifer Lopez on Instagram Live

Diddy reunited with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez — virtually.

The “On the Floor” singer — who is currently engaged to baseball player Alex Rodriguez —took part in a special Instagram Live to raise money for Direct Relief, by taking part in a dance-a-thon arranged by Diddy.

In the live video, Diddy told the couple: “Hey, I love you guys, I can’t wait until we can see each other again. May God bless y’all, and I just love you guys!”

Rodriguez replied: “Love you, buddy!”

Lopez — who dated Diddy for two years in the late ’90s — added: “We love you! We love what you’re doing, we love everybody out there. We want to send you all the love in the world, from our family to yours.”

The trio then all danced the salsa, much to the delight of their fans.

The former couple’s appearance together was part of a wider Instagram series, which saw Diddy also dancing with the likes of Drake, Snoop Dogg, Shaq, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Lizzo, Kelly Rowland and Gabrielle Union.

Click continue to read more.