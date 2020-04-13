Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrate daughter True turning 2 (photo)

Khloé Kardashian revealed that her daughter True’s second birthday party was attended by the two of them and the toddler’s father, Tristan Thompson, on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Giving an update on Instagram, she shared: “Miss True is about to wake up and these are all her birthday gifts. She is going to freak out. I mean, look at this ice cream parlor from auntie Kiki. She’s so loved and spoiled, we couldn’t ask for anything else. Even though this party consists of her mommy, daddy and True, she will feel loved and adored. This is just crazy, she’s so spoiled but she’s sweet.”

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star also paid tribute True, calling the child her “entire world,” on Instagram and heaping praise on her 2-year-old daughter.

