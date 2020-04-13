Twitter says Diddy shamed Lizzo for twerking, praised Draya Michelle (video)

Many Lizzo fans and defenders are in their feelings on Monday morning, April 13, after they believe Diddy fat-shamed Lizzo on the sly in favor of the more mainstream beauty Draya Michele during his Instagram dance-a-thon on Sunday.

As fans can clearly see from the contrasting videos posted on Twitter, Diddy, 50, stopped dancing and scolded singer Lizzo, 31, for twerking during his IG Live video party on Easter Sunday. Yet, a little while later, Diddy and his sons practically rejoiced together when the statuesque Draya Michele twerked.

It #MightNotMeanNothingToYallbut it looks like ya boy #Diddy told #Lizzo that nobody wanna see all that jiggle on #EasterSunday and she should keep it family friendly however when #Draya got on his live she was allowed to "Back Dat Azz Up" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BqWviZkkHK — NothinPodcast (@NothinPodcast) April 13, 2020

The controversy put a damper on what was a spectacular, celebrity-filled dance-a-thon on Easter Sunday that featured a cavalcade of A-list entertainmers including a reunion with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer “J-Lo” Lopez (and her fiancé Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez), LeBron James, Drake and a plethora of others.

Folks just couldn’t get over with Diddy reprimanding Lizzo, only to have his tongue practically dragging on the floor when Draya Michele later duplicated Lizzo’s twerk moves without being rebuked.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa!” Diddy shouted, rushing into the frame and stopping the music to talk to Lizzo. “It’s Easter Sunday, let’s play something a little more family-friendly.”

A confused Lizzo was contrite and apologized profusely. “Sorry, sorry, sorry! Let’s do something fun. Well, play something I can bop to.”

Yet, when Michele twerked later on, Diddy praised her.

“You killed that!” Diddy told Draya on the IG Live video. “I think that was one of the top performances.”

Twitter was angered and had a lot to say about that:

