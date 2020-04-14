Ciara and Russell Wilson reveal the gender of their baby (video)

Ciara and Russell Wilson are giving us something to smile about with their latest announcement.

The couple happily shared their family gender reveal on Instagram, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

CiCi captioned the video with her husband alongside their children Future, 5 and Sienna, 3, “Gender Reveal!! What’s it going to be @DangeRussWilson ?!! Aaaaaah!!!.”

In the video, you can see the family standing outside in front of beautiful palm trees discussing what gender they hope the baby will be before shooting colorful powder into the sky.

The “Level Up” singer, said she hoped for “whatever God” had in mind for them, while Future shared that he hoped for a boy.

The family cheered as blue powder shot into the sky confirming that they will soon be welcoming a baby boy to the Wilson family.

CiCi screamed “It’s a boy, It’s a boy,” with excitement and then broke out into dance to showcase her joy.

In just an hour the post earned just under a million views and 17k comments from fans sending heart-warming messages.

One fan said, “Aww I’m so happy it’s a boy. Russell deserves a mini him, congrats.”

Another said, “Congratulations to my favorite couple.”

“Dear God….Yasss to all of this,” another person commented.

The couple debuted the pregnancy on Instagram back in January with a beach photo taken by Russell in Turks and Caicos showing off her belly.