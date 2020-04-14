Oprah Winfrey will host a new special examining the effects of the COVID-19 virus on the African American community.
The special, titled “Oprah Talks COVID-19 – The Deathly Impact On Black America,” will feature Van Jones, CNN host and CEO of Reform Alliance; Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot; Dr. Aletha Maybank, chief health equity officer at the American Medical Association; and Nikole Hannah-Jones, New York Times staff writer and founder of the landmark 1619 Project.
Additional guests will include frontline workers who will share their personal experiences. Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Hudson will conclude the discussions with a special performance.
“Oprah Talks COVID-19 – The Deathly Impact On Black America,” airs on Apple TV+ on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 11 p.m. EST. The program is free and does require an Apple TV+ subscription.
The special is the launch of Winfrey’s new series “Oprah Talks COVID-19.” The ongoing event will offer timely conversations surrounding the global health crisis.
Here’s what Oprah had to say about the upcoming TV special:
COVID-19 is having a deadly impact on the African-American community. I’ll be talking with leaders, doctors, journalists, and REAL people suffering through this pandemic. Hope y’all can join me for this important discussion tomorrow April 14 at 11 PM EST on @owntv and streaming for free on @appletv.