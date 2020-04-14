Oprah Winfrey will host a new special examining the effects of the COVID-19 virus on the African American community.

The special, titled “Oprah Talks COVID-19 – The Deathly Impact On Black America,” will feature Van Jones, CNN host and CEO of Reform Alliance; Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot; Dr. Aletha Maybank, chief health equity officer at the American Medical Association; and Nikole Hannah-Jones, New York Times staff writer and founder of the landmark 1619 Project.

Additional guests will include frontline workers who will share their personal experiences. Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Hudson will conclude the discussions with a special performance.

“Oprah Talks COVID-19 – The Deathly Impact On Black America,” airs on Apple TV+ on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 11 p.m. EST. The program is free and does require an Apple TV+ subscription.

The special is the launch of Winfrey’s new series “Oprah Talks COVID-19.” The ongoing event will offer timely conversations surrounding the global health crisis.

Here’s what Oprah had to say about the upcoming TV special: