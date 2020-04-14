Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe Bryant on his NBA retirement anniversary

Vanessa Bryant mourned the “senseless” death of her beloved husband Kobe Bryant on the anniversary of his retirement from the NBA.

The late basketball superstar would have marked four years of retirement on Monday, April 13, 2020, but sadly lost his life at the age of 41 in January, when he and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna were involved in a helicopter crash which killed seven others.

And to mark the anniversary of her husband’s last basketball game with the Los Angeles Lakers, Vanessa Bryant — who also had daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 9 months, with him — took to Instagram to mourn his tragic death.

She wrote: “Mamba Day

“My husband worked his a– off for 20 years. Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives. He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy. I wish I could back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless. (sic)”

The tribute comes just one week after Bryant revealed she was “incredibly proud” following the announcement that he will be posthumously inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Click continue to read more.